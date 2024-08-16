Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states there’s been no new approaches for defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

The 25-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of Oxford United following their promotion to the Championship, after previously also being linked with Lincoln City at the end of last season.

According to Alan Nixon, Des Buckingham’s side had two bids rejected by the Seasiders last month, with the wing-back still remaining at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s been nothing new as far as I’m aware,” stated Critchley.

“There’s been interest, but since then Jordan was on the bench the other night, and he’s trained today.

“He’s here, and he comes into contention for our squad on Saturday.”

Lawrence-Gabriel missed Blackpool’s final pre-season friendly away to Crewe Alexandra and the League One opener against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium due to a foot problem, after previously being absent through injury at the start of the summer as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender was fit enough to be named on the bench in the EFL Cup tie against Burton Albion on Tuesday, and could also feature against Stockport County at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

“He could start, but whether he’s ready is a different question,” Critchley added.

“He missed 50 percent of the pre-season - which was important for him. You can’t get that time back so we can only control what’s in front of him. It’s incredibly frustrating for him, and us. I was looking forward to him coming back and fighting for his position in the team.

“If you looked at his match minutes in pre-season compared to the others, I think he was the lowest in the squad, so it’s something we need to build him up to.

“Like the other players, he’s got to earn his place in the team as well.”