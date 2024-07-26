Latest on ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Preston North End man on trial with Blackpool ahead of Sunderland game
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 27-year-old has been on trial with the Seasiders at Squires Gate, after spending the last 12 months without a club since leaving Deepdale last summer.
Onomah came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, and made 32 senior appearances for the North London club before making the move to Fulham in 2019.
With game time eventually becoming limited at Craven Cottage, his contract was mutually terminated last January, which allowed him to link up with Ryan Lowe’s side, but an extension couldn’t be finalised between the two parties following the conclusion of his short-term deal.
In the last 12 months he’s spent time on trial with Stoke City, while Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for him.
It’s early days of Onomah’s trial with Blackpool, and the Gazette understands both parties are currently just having a look at each other, with no more to the initial reports of him training with the club at the moment.
The Seasiders are in pre-season action against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but no trialists are expected to be involved in the fixture for the home side.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.