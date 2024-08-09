Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Onomah has spent time on trial with Blackpool this summer as he looks to return to football after 12 months without a club.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Preston North End midfielder initially started training with the Seasiders last month, before featuring in the second half of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington Stanley at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchely has confirmed Onomah is still with the Seasiders as he continues to build his fitness.

“He’s still here, he’s training with the group,” he said.

“As a free agent he doesn’t need to sign before the end of the window, so it’s different for him.

“After missing a year of football, he understands it’s going to take a period of time for him to get back to the condition he was once in.

“What he is doing is working extremely hard, training with the group, and it’s nice to see him with a smile on his face and enjoying his football.

“It’s going to take time. He’s only been with us two weeks, and that’s nothing when you’ve not played a game for 12 months. He understands his situation and that he’s got some hard yards to put in.

“At this moment in time, he’s doing his training and he’s doing his extra conditioning work, so let’s see where it gets him.”

Onomah came through Tottenham’s youth ranks, and first joined the Lilywhites academy in 2013.

The 27-year-old worked his way up through the different age groups, before eventually featuring in 32 first-team games for the club - during which time he scored one goal.

On the final day of the summer transfer window in 2019, he made the permanent move across London to join Fulham as part of a £25million deal for Ryan Sessegnon.

In his time at Craven Cottage, he scored five goals and provided eight assists in 76 appearances, but his game time did dry up during the latter stages of his time with the club, and his contract was eventually mutually terminated in January 2023.

Onomah’s most recent club was Preston North End, featuring 13 times in the Championship during his short stint at Deepdale, with the two parties unable to finalise an extended deal last summer.

Since then, he has spent time on trial with Stoke City, as well as being linked with Bolton Wanderers, but a move failed to materialise on both occasions.