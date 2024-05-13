Latest on Blackpool's reported interest ex-Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Stockport County striker
According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Seasiders had identified the forward as a potential target, with Chesterfield since announcing the signing of the 34-year-old.
The Gazette Understands there had been no contact between Blackpool and Madden, and he was not a player they were interested in bringing to Bloomfield Road this summer.
The former Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town man is available for free following the conclusion of his contract at Edgeley Park. In League Two last season, he found the back of the net 17 times, as well as providing five assists, as the Hatters finished top of the table to earn promotion.
Before making the move over to England to join Carlisle United in 2011, the striker had started his career with Bohemians in Dublin, as well as going on loan to Shelbourne.
Since his professional debut, he has scored 226 times, with Stockport proving to be the place where he’s been most productive, finding the back of the net on 64 occasions in just over three years.
Despite not being in the market for Madden, Blackpool will still be looking to boost their striking options heading into next season. Huddersfield Town loanee Jordan Rhodes finished the most recent campaign as top scorer with 15 goals, despite missing a large chunk of games from January onwards due to injury.
The club has also recently parted ways with Shayne Lavery, with the Northern Ireland striker being released at the end of his contract after scoring 18 times in 106 appearances in Tangerine.
