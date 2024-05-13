Latest on Blackpool's reported interest ex-Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Stockport County striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It had been reported that Blackpool were interested in former Stockport County striker Paddy Madden.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Seasiders had identified the forward as a potential target, with Chesterfield since announcing the signing of the 34-year-old.

The Gazette Understands there had been no contact between Blackpool and Madden, and he was not a player they were interested in bringing to Bloomfield Road this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town man is available for free following the conclusion of his contract at Edgeley Park. In League Two last season, he found the back of the net 17 times, as well as providing five assists, as the Hatters finished top of the table to earn promotion.

Paddy Madden recently won promotion with Stockport County (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Before making the move over to England to join Carlisle United in 2011, the striker had started his career with Bohemians in Dublin, as well as going on loan to Shelbourne.

Since his professional debut, he has scored 226 times, with Stockport proving to be the place where he’s been most productive, finding the back of the net on 64 occasions in just over three years.

Despite not being in the market for Madden, Blackpool will still be looking to boost their striking options heading into next season. Huddersfield Town loanee Jordan Rhodes finished the most recent campaign as top scorer with 15 goals, despite missing a large chunk of games from January onwards due to injury.