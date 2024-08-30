Latest on Blackpool links with Brighton & Hove Albion defender
The Gazette understands the move for the 21-year-old will go ahead in the next couple of hours, prior to the 11pm deadline, after the Seasiders’ interest was first reported by Inside Clubs earlier in the day.
So far this summer, Blackpool have added nine players to their ranks, with Offiah set to become the 10th.
The versatile defender follows Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans, Elliot Embleton, Elkan Baggott, Dom Ballard and Harry Tyrer through the doors at Bloomfield Road, and will round off the club’s summer business.
After rising through Brighton’s youth ranks, Offiah has featured 10 times for the Seagull’s first-team, with six of those coming in the Premier League.
