Latest on absent Blackpool man as two make return to action ahead of Carlisle United test
James Husband, who was an unused substitute against Cambridge United at the weekend, returned to the Seasiders back three following a spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem. Meanwhile, Albie Morgan featured off the bench, picking up his first minutes since suffering a knee injury at the end of February.
Ollie Norburn remained unavailable due to a swollen ankle for the second consecutive game after being forced off in the Easter Monday draw with Wycombe Wanderers, but could be back in contention to face Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Saturday.
Discussing the injury to his captain, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s still a little bit swollen, but he’s been out on the pitch doing running and stuff, so we’re hopeful he’ll be available to play Carlisle on Saturday.
"We had Albie Morgan back on the bench tonight so we’re getting a few bodies back. Hubby (James Husband) returned to the field, and his presence helped us. They’ve pushed themselves hard to get back. In truth their injuries were longer than the time frame in which they’ve come back, but with such little time left this season it’s worth a calculated risk- both have done all they came to get themselves available.”
