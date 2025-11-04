Latest League One predicted table - Where Blackpool and Cardiff City are tipped to finish ahead of weekend meeting

The new head coach has already picked up three points on the road against Peterborough United, and tasted victory at Bloomfield Road in the FA Cup against Scunthorpe United.

Ahead of the visit of Cardiff City, the Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the third tier, with just three wins in 14 outings.

With a big job on his hands, Evatt has already started to implement his own ideas, and will hope an ease of the club’s current injury crisis will mean they can start looking up the table at some stage in the next few months.