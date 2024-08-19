Latest League One predicted table following Blackpool's defeats to Crawley Town and Stockport County

The Seasiders suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town in their opening game, before losing 3-0 to Stockport County in their first home outing at Bloomfield Road.
Despite a 4-0 victory over 10-man Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, the mood is currently very low on the Fylde Coast, on the back of last season’s failure to reach the play-offs.
Neil Critchley’s side are among six clubs not to pick up a point in the opening two weeks of the campaign, with Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient, Cambridge United, Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town also struggling.
Here’s the latest League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s odds for promotion:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.