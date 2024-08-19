Latest League One predicted table following Blackpool's defeats to Crawley Town and Stockport County

The Seasiders suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town in their opening game, before losing 3-0 to Stockport County in their first home outing at Bloomfield Road.

Despite a 4-0 victory over 10-man Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, the mood is currently very low on the Fylde Coast, on the back of last season’s failure to reach the play-offs.

Neil Critchley’s side are among six clubs not to pick up a point in the opening two weeks of the campaign, with Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient, Cambridge United, Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town also struggling.