Latest League One predicted table as Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United continue to slump

The Seasiders 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening was their third loss in four games since the start of the League One campaign.
Currently their only taste of success was their 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend – which was a complete contrast in performance to their other outings.
Other teams are also in poor positions, including Plymouth Argyle – who are in action against Steve Bruce’s side on Saturday afternoon.
The Devon outfit are still waiting for their first league point, while Peterborough United are in the same boat.
Here’s the latest League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current title odds: