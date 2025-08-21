Latest League One predicted table as Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United continue to slump

The Seasiders 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening was their third loss in four games since the start of the League One campaign.

Currently their only taste of success was their 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend – which was a complete contrast in performance to their other outings.

Other teams are also in poor positions, including Plymouth Argyle – who are in action against Steve Bruce’s side on Saturday afternoon.

The Devon outfit are still waiting for their first league point, while Peterborough United are in the same boat.