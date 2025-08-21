Latest League One predicted table as Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United continue to slump

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool have endured a disappointing start to the new season.

The Seasiders 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening was their third loss in four games since the start of the League One campaign.

Currently their only taste of success was their 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend – which was a complete contrast in performance to their other outings.

Other teams are also in poor positions, including Plymouth Argyle – who are in action against Steve Bruce’s side on Saturday afternoon.

The Devon outfit are still waiting for their first league point, while Peterborough United are in the same boat.

Here’s the latest League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current title odds:

Title odds: 300/1.

1. Burton Albion (24th)

Title odds: 300/1. Photo: Clive Mason

Title odds: 250/1.

2. Northampton Town (23rd)

Title odds: 250/1. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Title odds: 200/1.

3. Peterborough United (22nd)

Title odds: 200/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Title odds: 150/1.

4. AFC Wimbledon (21st)

Title odds: 150/1. Photo: Luke Walker

Title odds: 150/1.

5. Exeter City (20th)

Title odds: 150/1. Photo: Gareth Evans

Title odds: 150/1.

6. Rotherham United (19th)

Title odds: 150/1. Photo: George Wood

