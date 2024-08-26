Richard Keogh took interim charge for the fixture at the Abbey Stadium, as the Seasiders gave away a three-goal lead.

James Husband claimed a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net to give Blackpool a 4-1 lead after 53 minutes.

After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Seasiders striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.

Both Blackpool and Cambridge are without a win in League One so far this season, along with Rotherham United and Burton Albion, while Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient are yet to pick up their first point.

Meanwhile, Stockport County, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic have all been victorious in their opening three games.