Latest League One home attendance table- How Blackpool compare with Derby County, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool welcomed a strong crowd to Bloomfield Road for Saturday’s game against Portsmouth.
A crowd of 11,811 watched on as the Seasiders held on for a 0-0 draw following Jordan Rhodes’ controversial red card ahead of half time.

Neil Critchley’s side have enjoyed strong backing throughout the majority of the campaign so far, but now have to wait until April 1 for their next home outing.

Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):

How do crowds at Bloomfield Road compare to elsewhere?

1. Who has the best home attendance in League One?

How do crowds at Bloomfield Road compare to elsewhere? Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

There's an average attendance of 3,314 at the Pirelli Stadium.

2. Burton Albion (24th)

There's an average attendance of 3,314 at the Pirelli Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

There's an average attendance of 3,498 at Highbury.

3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

There's an average attendance of 3,498 at Highbury. Photo: Jess Hornby

There's an average attendance of 4,498 at Whaddon Road.

4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)

There's an average attendance of 4,498 at Whaddon Road. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

There's an average attendance of 4,726 at the Lamex Stadium.

5. Stevenage (21st)

There's an average attendance of 4,726 at the Lamex Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

There's an average attendance of 4,855 at Adams Park.

6. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)

There's an average attendance of 4,855 at Adams Park. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

