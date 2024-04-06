Latest League One home attendance table- Blackpool in top 10 with likes of Charlton Athletic and Reading

Blackpool have continuously welcomed strong crowds to Bloomfield Road this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

A total of 10,171 watched the 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Easter Monday, as the Seasiders’ play-off hopes were dealt another blow.

Following a string of games away from the Fylde Coast at the end of March, Neil Critchley’s side now have two more to come in a short space of time.

Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):

Where do Blackpool rank with other clubs in the third tier of English football?

1. Who has the best average home attendance in League One?

Where do Blackpool rank with other clubs in the third tier of English football? Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

There's an average attendance of 3,372 at the Pirelli Stadium this season.

2. Burton Albion (24th)

There's an average attendance of 3,450 at Highbury this season.

3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)

There's an average attendance of 4,559 at the Completely-Suzuki this season.

4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)

There's an average attendance of 4,850 at the Lamex Stadium this season.

5. Stevenage (21st)

There's an average attendance of 4,873 at Adams Park this season.

6. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)

