Latest League One home attendance table- Blackpool in top 10 with likes of Charlton Athletic and Reading

A total of 10,171 watched the 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Easter Monday, as the Seasiders’ play-off hopes were dealt another blow.
Following a string of games away from the Fylde Coast at the end of March, Neil Critchley’s side now have two more to come in a short space of time.
Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):
1. Who has the best average home attendance in League One?
Where do Blackpool rank with other clubs in the third tier of English football? Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Burton Albion (24th)
There's an average attendance of 3,372 at the Pirelli Stadium this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Fleetwood Town (23rd)
There's an average attendance of 3,450 at Highbury this season. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)
There's an average attendance of 4,559 at the Completely-Suzuki this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Stevenage (21st)
There's an average attendance of 4,850 at the Lamex Stadium this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)
There's an average attendance of 4,873 at Adams Park this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns