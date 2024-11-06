Some clubs in League One have been able to attract big attendances throughout the season so far.

Home form has been crucial for a number of the teams who currently occupy places at the top end of the table.

Blackpool are yet to fully rediscover the success they enjoyed at Bloomfield Road during the 2023/24 campaign, but the Seasiders faithful have still been firmly behind them.

Here’s the latest League One attendance table:

Burton Albion (24th)

Bottom place Burton Albion have welcomed an average attendance of 3,412 to the Pirelli Stadium so far this season.

The Brewers have only managed five points in their opening 13 games, and are still waiting to pick up their first win.

Crawley Town (23rd)

Newly promoted Crawley Town have an average attendance of 3,876 at Broadfield Stadium this season.

Broadfield Stadium (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Stevenage (22nd)

There’s been an average attendance of 4,245 at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium in the last few months.

Alex Revell’s side have picked up 17 points from 14 games so far this season.

Wycombe Wanderers (21st)

Wycombe Wanderers have an average attendance of 4,808 at Adams Park.

Matt Bloomfield’s side have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, and currently sit top of the League One table.

Shrewsbury Town (20th)

Shrewsbury Town have welcomed an average crowd of 5,856 to the Croud Meadow.

Croud Meadow.

Northampton Town (19th)

Sixfields has welcomed 6,099 on average this season, with Northampton currently sat 18th in the League One table.

Exeter City (18th)

There’s been an average attendance of 6,525 at Exeter City’s St James Park throughout the current campaign so far.

Gary Caldwell’s side are 11th in the League One table, with 19 points from 12 games.

Cambridge United (17th)

Cambridge United have hosted an average of 6,594 fans at the Abbey Stadium.

Abbey Stadium

Leyton Orient (16th)

Leyton Orient welcome an average crowd of 7,002 to Brisbane Road.

Richie Wellens’ side are currently 20th in the League One table, with 11 points from 13 games.

Bristol Rovers (15th)

Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium has an average attendance of 7,527 this season.

Wigan Athletic (14th)

There’s been an average attendance of 7,601 at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium.

Shaun Maloney’s side are 19th in the League One table, winning just three times so far.

Mansfield Town (13th)

Mansfield Town have welcomed an average crowd of 7,733 to Field Mill this season.

Nigel Clough’s side have enjoyed a strong start to life in League One, picking up 24 points so far.

Stockport County (12th)

There’s been an average attendance of 9,177 at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park this season.

Edgeley Park

Lincoln City (11th)

The LNER Stadium has welcomed an average crowd of 9,340 throughout the campaign so far.

Rotherham United (10th)

Rotherham United’s New York Stadium has an average attendance of 9,771 this season.

Steve Evans’ side have won four of their opening 14 league games so far.

Blackpool (9th)

Blackpool have welcomed an average crowd of 9,860 since the start of the season.

Blackpool fans (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Peterborough United (8th)

There’s been an average attendance of 10,246 at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium throughout the campaign so far.

Reading (7th)

Reading have welcomed an average 12,203 fans to the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far this season.

The Royals sit ninth in the table on 22 points from 13 games.

Barnsley (6th)

Barnsley have an average crowd of 13,007 at Oakwell, and have picked up 22 points in League One.

Wrexham (5th)

The Racecourse Ground has an average attendance of 13,138 this season.

Charlton Athletic (4th)

Charlton Athletic have an average attendance of 14,528 at the Valley.

Huddersfield Town (3rd)

Huddersfield Town have welcomed an average crowd of 18,312 to the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

John Smith's Stadium

Bolton Wanderers (2nd)

There’s been an average attendance at Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium throughout the campaign so far.

Birmingham City (1st)

Birmingham City have welcomed the biggest crowds in League One so far this season, with an average attendance of 26,643 at St Andrew’s this season.