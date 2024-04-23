An attendance of 12,526 watched on as the Seasiders claimed a 3-2 victory over Barnsley to keep their League One play-off hopes alive heading into the last weekend of the campaign.

Whether they play on the Fylde Coast again this season is very much dependent on what happens on Saturday afternoon, with Neil Critchley’s side requiring three points away to Reading, as well as results elsewhere going their way, to finish in the top six.

Blackpool are currently trailing the fifth place Tykes by two points, while both Lincoln City and Oxford United are one ahead of them in sixth and seventh respectively.

Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):

Blackpool welcomed a strong crowd to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Burton Albion (24th) There is an average attendance of 3,419 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Fleetwood Town (23rd) There is an average attendance of 3,432 at Highbury.

Cheltenham Town (22nd) There is an average attendance of 4,610 at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Stevenage (21st) There is an average attendance of 4,807 at the Lamex Stadium.