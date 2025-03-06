Latest League One attendance table as Blackpool numbers dip - with comparison to likes of Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool’s home attendances have taken a dip this season.

Bloomfield Road could only attract 7,873 spectators for their midweek game against Peterborough United – which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Results have been one of the factors behind numbers dropping, with the club drawing 11 times on the Fylde Coast throughout the campaign so far.

A rise in ticket sale prices last summer is another reason behind the drop from an average of 10,667 nearly 12 months ago.

Here’s the latest League One attendance table:

We've taken a look how League One attendances compare this season.

1. Average attendance table

We've taken a look how League One attendances compare this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 2,940.

2. Burton Albion (24th)

Average attendance: 2,940. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 3,965.

3. Stevenage (23rd)

Average attendance: 3,965. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 4,142.

4. Crawley Town (22nd)

Average attendance: 4,142. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 4,987.

5. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)

Average attendance: 4,987. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 6,409.

6. Shrewsbury Town (205h)

Average attendance: 6,409. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpoolStockport CountyBolton WanderersPeterborough United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice