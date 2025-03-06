Bloomfield Road could only attract 7,873 spectators for their midweek game against Peterborough United – which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Results have been one of the factors behind numbers dropping, with the club drawing 11 times on the Fylde Coast throughout the campaign so far.
A rise in ticket sale prices last summer is another reason behind the drop from an average of 10,667 nearly 12 months ago.
1. Average attendance table
We've taken a look how League One attendances compare this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
2. Burton Albion (24th)
Average attendance: 2,940. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
3. Stevenage (23rd)
Average attendance: 3,965. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Crawley Town (22nd)
Average attendance: 4,142. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
5. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)
Average attendance: 4,987. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Shrewsbury Town (205h)
Average attendance: 6,409. Photo: Naomi Baker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.