Latest development in reported bid for Blackpool defender amid Oxford United and Lincoln City links
The future of the wing-back has been uncertain for a number of months, with Lincoln City previously linked with him at the end of April.
Around the same time, posts from his partner on social media casted further doubt over whether he’d still be a Seasiders player by the start of next season.
The matter was addressed by head coach Neil Critchley, who stated: “He loves being at Blackpool, he’s contracted for next season and beyond, and in both of our opinions I don’t see any reason why that would change.”
Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, claims Oxford have made a low starting bid for the 25-year-old, which is below the fee Blackpool would consider selling him for, with the club reportedly asking for more.
The U’s are looking to bolster their squad following their promotion to the Championship, with a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley earning them a place in England’s second tier.
Lawrence-Gabriel made the permanent move to the Fylde Coast from Nottingham Forest back in 2021, following a successful initial loan spell.
In total he has gone on to make 105 appearances in Tangerine, including 28 last season after returning from a lengthy period on the sidelines.
While his current contract comes to an end next summer, his deal does include an option for an additional 12 months.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.