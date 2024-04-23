La Liga giants give shout-outs to Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United in St George's Day message

La Liga giants Athletic Bilbao have shared a throwback of when they took on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 12:28 BST
Athletic Club Bilbao have shared a St George's Day post featuring Blackpool (Credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce)Athletic Club Bilbao have shared a St George's Day post featuring Blackpool (Credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce)
Athletic Club Bilbao have shared a St George's Day post featuring Blackpool (Credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce)

As part of a post for St George’s Day, the Spanish club reflected on their 2001 pre-season tour of England.

Their visit to the Fylde Coast ended in a 2-2 draw, with Brian Reid and John Murphy both on the scoresheet for the Seasiders as they came from behind twice following goals from Bittor Alkiza and Asier Del Horno.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod was also in action that day, with the reigning Copa del Rey champions sharing a photo of the attacker in action.

Athletic also posted pictures from their trips to The Hawthorns, The Reebok, the Riverside and St James’ Park where they faced West Brom, Bolton Wanderers, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United respectively.

A couple of Seasiders supporters have said the same thing following the post.

One wrote: “Fancy a return leg?”

With another adding: “Go on, let’s get a trip to Bilbao going.”

Related topics:BlackpoolBolton WanderersNewcastle UnitedSeasiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.