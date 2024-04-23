Athletic Club Bilbao have shared a St George's Day post featuring Blackpool (Credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce)

As part of a post for St George’s Day, the Spanish club reflected on their 2001 pre-season tour of England.

Their visit to the Fylde Coast ended in a 2-2 draw, with Brian Reid and John Murphy both on the scoresheet for the Seasiders as they came from behind twice following goals from Bittor Alkiza and Asier Del Horno.

Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod was also in action that day, with the reigning Copa del Rey champions sharing a photo of the attacker in action.

Athletic also posted pictures from their trips to The Hawthorns, The Reebok, the Riverside and St James’ Park where they faced West Brom, Bolton Wanderers, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United respectively.

A couple of Seasiders supporters have said the same thing following the post.

One wrote: “Fancy a return leg?”