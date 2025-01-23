Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool new boy Sammy Silvera believes there’s a lot of similarities between the Seasiders and one of his former clubs.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Middlesbrough earlier this month, and was handed his debut in Tangerine off the bench last weekend.

Australian international Silvera started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Socceroos winger made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but struggled during his time with the Primeira Liga side, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before heading to the Riverside Stadium in 2023.

Silvera now finds himself on the Fylde Coast, and admits there’s a similar spirit in the Seasiders squad to the team that he won the league with in Australia.

“There’s a little more sunshine on the Central Coast but both places have got a beach,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m getting accustomed to things around here, but it’s good. I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent a number of clubs.

“Sometimes things work out and sometimes they don’t, but the feeling I’ve got from being here, I’m very happy and smiling each day - I won’t stop doing that.

“This has the same feel and camaraderie as my time with the Mariners. It’s a good level, and everyone wants to fight for each other.

“We have to fix some results, but the boys are close. Everyone knows which way we want to play, and one result can kick-start things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silvera states the route into professional football in Australia isn’t an easy one, but he is pleased that his perseverance has paid off.

“It was difficult coming through because there were only a couple of youth contracts were available to boys from the age of 16 to 19,” he admitted.

“There’s not as many professional teams, so it was a hard process. A lot of boys were trying to get out of Australia and into the youth teams here - that’s always a goal.

“If you’re lucky enough, then you get the opportunity to be in the A-League system, and you can kind of kick-start your career there early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was quite small growing up compared to some of the other boys, and I was put down a level because of my size, so there was always that determination to do extra training and go out there after school - and I think it’s paid off.

“Boys coming through in the A-League now have the potential to make it into the national team, and that’s amazing for Australian football. It should drive fans to watch the game, and it shows the level we can reach.”

Silvera's international debut for the Socceroos came back in 2023, and he admits it was a special occasion that has stuck with him.

“I didn’t expect it, it was a bit surreal when I got my opportunity - my first cap was in Dallas against Mexico,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To see some of the names on the teamsheet, and to make my debut in front of them was incredible. It’s one of the only times in the game where I’ve been so focussed, and then the crowd was so loud I woke up. That was a blessing.

“I then got an opportunity to play in the Asia Cup and that was a massive learning curve for me. There was massive pressure with the pride of every country, playing each 90 minutes with their heart on their sleeve.”