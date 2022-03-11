'I've felt really good': Kevin Stewart outlines how he's managed to get up to speed for Blackpool so quickly

The 28-year-old has been in fantastic form since returning to the side, featuring in five of Blackpool’s last six games.

His impressive displays have reminded Pool fans exactly what they were missing during his four months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve felt really good,” Stewart told The Gazette.

“It’s helped that there’s only been one midweek game since I’ve been back, so otherwise it’s been Saturday-Saturday. That’s given me time to recover and get back to it, but I’ve felt good.

“Getting about the pitch, that’s always come naturally to me so I’ve fit back in alright there and haven’t felt too unfit.

“There are a few other things that only come with match practice and that will slowly come back, but I’m just enjoying being in the team and doing really well and getting a run of games.”

Kevin Stewart has been in superb form since returning from injury

It’s also been a boost for the Seasiders to see the return of Stewart’s central midfield partnership with Kenny Dougall, which was a major factor in Blackpool’s successful run to promotion from League One during the second half of last season.

“Me and Kenny have always had a natural chemistry,” Stewart added.

“We play similar and we have a really good understanding.

“Having CJ (Hamilton) and (Josh) Bowler on either side of us, and whoever comes on, we just have a natural balance both in attack and in defence.