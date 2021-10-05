Keshi Anderson keen to continue smart start to Blackpool season

The midfielder has featured in every league game this term, starting 10 and coming off the bench in the defeat against Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old struggled with injuries last season, which limited him to just 26 appearances in all competitions.

Keshi Anderson has started all but one of Blackpool's Championship games this season

But Anderson is making the most of his run of games this term, producing a string of impressive performances.

He told The Gazette: “Last year I struggled a bit with injury and missed a lot of it but the game time is important. Everyone wants to play and everyone is fighting for position.

“I just need to keep up those performances, keep that consistency and hopefully keep my place.”

Anderson was in fine form on Saturday as Neil Critchley’s side held on for a hard-earned 2-1 home win against Blackburn Rovers.

The attacking midfielder, who has played predominantly on the left wing so far this season, set up Shayne Lavery’s early opener and also played his part in Jerry Yates’ winner.

Anderson added: “Last season I was injured for quite a bit but I spent a bit of time in the midfield role as an eight, sometimes a 10 and sometimes on the wing.

“The gaffer obviously looks at games and picks his team, formation and tactics depending on the other team.

“He puts me where he feels I’m best suited for that particular game.

“I enjoy coming off the left. You tend to get a bit more time in the 10 position coming in from the flank because the full-back doesn’t always come with you, so it helps me and my game.

“It is what it is – the manager wants you to do something, you do as he says.”

Anderson’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed by Critchley, who says the midfielder “has the bit between his teeth”.

The former Swindon Town man has, however, been challenged to add more goals to his game, having scored just once in 13 in league and cup.

Anderson found the back of the net on three occasions during Blackpool’s promotion from League One last season.

He said: “I look at my teammates and try and help out but I don’t find myself in a lot of goalscoring situations.

“Maybe I’ve just been lacking that odd pass, which can be frustrating because I do find positions where I feel I should be getting the ball. But hopefully that comes.”