Keshi Anderson caught the eye as part of Blackpool's midfield three

Keshi Anderson impresses, but CJ Hamilton falters: Player ratings from Blackpool's friendly against Rangers

Blackpool produced an encouraging display on Saturday against last season’s Europa League finalists Rangers.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 8:40 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 8:53 am

Michael Appleton’s side were the better team for much of the game, especially during the first-half where they created three or four good chances and limited the Gers to very little.

But it was the Scottish giants who emerged victorious, claiming a 2-1 victory in front of a packed Bloomfield Road.

Who stood out for the Seasiders? Find out with The Gazette’s player ratings...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Produced two excellent stops in the second-half. The one from Ryan Kent was a stunning save in particular.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Callum Connolly - 8/10

Performed really well against a tricky customer on the wing. Very steady defensively and almost scored at the other end.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Produced one or two of his trademark blocks but otherwise didn’t have a great deal to do. Steady.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Richard Keogh - 7/10

Comfortable in possession, read the game well and made some important interceptions. Shrugged off the boos from the away end.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Player ratingsBlackpoolKeshi AndersonRangersEuropa League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3