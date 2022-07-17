Keshi Anderson impresses, but CJ Hamilton falters: Player ratings from Blackpool's friendly against Rangers

Michael Appleton’s side were the better team for much of the game, especially during the first-half where they created three or four good chances and limited the Gers to very little.
But it was the Scottish giants who emerged victorious, claiming a 2-1 victory in front of a packed Bloomfield Road.
Who stood out for the Seasiders? Find out with The Gazette’s player ratings...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Produced two excellent stops in the second-half. The one from Ryan Kent was a stunning save in particular.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 8/10
Performed really well against a tricky customer on the wing. Very steady defensively and almost scored at the other end.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Produced one or two of his trademark blocks but otherwise didn’t have a great deal to do. Steady.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Richard Keogh - 7/10
Comfortable in possession, read the game well and made some important interceptions. Shrugged off the boos from the away end.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood