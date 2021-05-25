Kenny Dougall called up to Australia squad and will link up with Socceroos for World Cup qualifiers AFTER Blackpool's play-off final
Blackpool’s Kenny Dougall could be in line to earn his first cap for Australia next month.
The midfielder has been called up to the Socceroos squad and will link up with his new teammates after Blackpool’s play-off final on Sunday, May 30.
The 28-year-old will then report for international duty for Australia’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The Socceroos have four games in just 12 days as they look to qualify for next year’s competition in Qatar.
Australia, who have won all four of their qualifiers so far, take on Kuwait on June 3, before facing Chinese Taipei (June 7), Nepal (June 11) and Jordan (June 15).
Dougall, who was born in Brisbane, has been capped four times by Australia’s Under-23 team, but has yet to receive his first cap for the senior side.
The combative midfielder, who signed on a free transfer in October, has played a leading role for the Seasiders this term, making 39 appearances in all competitions.
Elsewhere, Dan Ballard is likely to receive another call-up to the Northern Ireland squad, although we’re still waiting for an official squad announcement and what that means for the defender’s involvement in Blackpool’s play-off final.
Ian Barraclough’s side take on Malta in a friendly in Austria on Monday, May 31, just a day after Blackpool play at Wembley.
They were originally due to face Turkey on that date, but that fixture had to be cancelled due to government restrictions on travel.
Northern Ireland then take on Ukraine in another friendly on Thursday, June 3.
Ballard suffered a groin strain during the second leg of Blackpool’s play-off semi-final against Oxford United last Friday and was taken off by Neil Critchley as a precaution.
Chris Maxwell has been left out of the Wales squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 competition, despite playing a key role for the Seasiders this season.
The 30-year-old, who won League One’s ‘Golden Glove’ after keeping 21 clean sheets, has previously represented his country from Under-17 to Under-23 level, but has yet to earn his first senior cap.
Wayne Hennessy (Crystal Palace), Daniel Ward (Leicester City) and Adam Davies (Stoke City) are the three goalkeepers named in Wales’ initial 28-man squad.
