'Keep smiling, keep joking:' Ex-Blackpool attacker pays heartfelt tribute to brother following passing of the Millwall keeper
The Millwall goalkeeper died in the town of Budva over the weekend after falling ill, just weeks after representing Montenegro in an international friendly against Belgium.
Across the last few days, the football world has shared tributes to Sarkic, with Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic among his former clubs to pay their respects.
His brother Oliver has also shared his memories through a number of photos on Instagram, with the caption reading: “Keep smiling, keep joking, fill heaven with your jokes and silliness.
"We grew up spending every second together, you were best man at my wedding last week and saw me become a man.
"I wouldn’t have wanted any other last moments with you than dancing to our favourite film like the funny clowns the three of us always were together.
"We’ll miss you Matija. Rest in peace and we’ll disco dance again in the next life. High five.”
Oliver spent time with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, featuring in nine games for the club, and currently plays for Montenegrin outfit FK Dečić.
As well as posting on Instagram, on Saturday evening he wrote on X: “Thank you everyone for the love and support shown to Matija and our family. Really shows the amazing person he was. I wish he was still here with us but I couldn’t be more proud to say he was my twin brother, life won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace, we love you.”
