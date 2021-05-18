Karl Robinson makes bold claim after his Oxford United side are comprehensively beaten by Blackpool in play-off semi-final first leg

The Seasiders have one step in the League One final after producing a scintillating display at the Kassam Stadium tonight.

Critchley’s men will take a thoroughly deserved three-goal lead back to Bloomfield Road for the decisive second leg on Friday night.

Pool, who have still yet to concede against the U’s this season, took a two-goal first-half lead thanks to quickfire goals from Ollie Turton - scoring for the first time this season - and Ellis Simms.

Simms then added a third in the second period, his fifth goal in his last three games, to put the icing on the cake.

The victory means Pool remain unbeaten in their last 11 play-off semi-finals and take their overall play-off record to 17 wins in 24 games.

“I think there was nothing in the game, except for that three-and-a-half minute spell in the first half," Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

Karl Robinson with Neil Critchley at the full-time whistle

"That’s very unlike us, the emotion of that moment got us a little bit edgy.

"I thought we were by far the better team from the second goal on and then they score on the counter-attack.

"You’re talking a 25-second lapse in concentration, it could be 2-1 or 3-0.”

Robinson was aggrieved by Bobby Madley's early decision not to send off James Husband.

The defender was only shown a yellow when he brought down Mark Sykes as he surged through on goal, adjudging Ollie Turton to be covering nearby.

“He’s got to be sent off, it’s blatant," Robinson raged.

"He’s ahead of the last man and if Syksey touches that ball he’s in on goal.

"I thought Bobby refereed the game well, but that’s a key decision they got wrong."

The defeat was especially tough to take for Robinson given his side were playing in front of 3,224 fans, the largest crowd hosted at the Kassam since last February.

He said: “It was the hardest walk around the football pitch I’ve ever had to do, I was biting my tongue while I was clapping.

"The fans deserved that because they’ve been away, I don’t think they deserve the result."