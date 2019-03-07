Just 1,500 tickets left for Blackpool's homecoming clash against Southend

Just 1,500 tickets are left for Blackpool's big homecoming clash against Southend United on Saturday.

The club has now sold 14,000 tickets to home fans, while 480 have been sold to Southend supporters.

Thousands of supporters are set to return to Bloomfield Road this weekend after boycotting the ground under the now removed Oyston regime.

For many, it will be the first time they have stepped back inside Bloomfield Road in four years.

The ticket office remains open until 7.30pm tonight.

The club is now under the control of receiver Paul Cooper, whose task it is to discharge the football club and its related assets to recoup the £25m Valeri Belokon is still owed by Owen Oyston.

The board responsible for the day-to-day running of the club lies in the hands of the four-man board, which consists of Ben Hatton, Ian Currie, Michael Bolingbroke and Tim Fielding.

After years of neglect, volunteers continue to clean the ground ahead of the weekend's clash.

Fans are to take part in a celebration parade before Saturday's game, with supporters being joined by a host of former players at Blackpool Tower at 1pm.

From there they will march down the promenade towards the stadium, where they are expecting to arrive at 2pm.