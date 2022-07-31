Josh Bowler rampant as debutants impress: Player ratings from Blackpool's opening day win against Reading

Callum Connolly’s early strike was enough to give Michael Appleton three points on his first game back at Bloomfield Road.
But which players stood out? Find out with our player ratings...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Thankfully didn’t have too many important saves to make, but commanded his area well and helped start attacks.
2. Callum Connolly - 8/10
Started the game superbly down the right, linking up well with Josh Bowler. Took his goal emphatically.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10
Made a couple of loose passes in the first-half but otherwise excellent as always. Aerially dominant and made plenty of blocks.
4. Rhys Williams - 7/10
Looked a little nervy early on but soon eased into the game. Often in the right place at the right time to clear his lines.
