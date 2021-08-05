Jordan Thorniley heads to Oxford United with the best wishes of Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

The defender sealed a season-long loan move to the Kassam Stadium on Sunday, where he will feature for Pool’s beaten play-off semi-final opponents.

The 24-year-old made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders last season to help Critchley’s men win promotion from the third tier

But the former Sheffield Wednesday man found himself well down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road and would have found first-team football hard to come by this coming season.

Having initially been told by Critchley that he was free to leave the club last season, the centre-back took his chance in the first-team when it came owing to injuries, suspensions and positive Covid cases.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for Jordan and how he played last season,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He wasn’t in the team up until around Christmas or just afterwards, but he came in and contributed very well.

“It was a chance for him to maybe play football on a more regular basis and he’s gone to a team that is well coached under Karl (Robinson).

“They’re a good team, as we saw in the play-offs, so they’ll be hoping to be up there and I hope Jordan goes there and has a good season.

“Personally I hope he does well because he’s a great lad, he has a great attitude and I’ve loved working with him.”

Pool already have a wealth of options in the centre of defence, including Richard Keogh, James Husband, Daniel Gretarsson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Oliver Casey.

Callum Connolly can also play there if and when required.

The defender featured against Oxford during the first leg of Blackpool’s victorious play-off semi-final. He also came off the bench during the Wembley final win against Lincoln City.

Thorniley is out of contract at Blackpool at the end of the season, although they do hold the option to extend his deal by 12 months.