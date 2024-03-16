Jordan Rhodes latest as Huddersfield Town loanee suffers injury in Blackpool's defeat to Wigan

Jordan Rhodes was forced off through injury in the 22nd minute

The on-loan Huddersfield Town striker was substituted in the 22nd minute after being involved in a clash. Moments later, matters got worse for the Seasiders as Scott Smith claimed the deciding goal for the home.

After the match, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley shared more news on the injury to Rhodes- who has recently returned from a rib problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was disappointed and gutted, he didn’t want to come off, he’s just come back from an injury,” he said.

"It was an unfortunate incident, we seem to be picking up an injury per game at the moment, it was his knee. Hopefully we get some good news.