Jordan Rhodes latest as Huddersfield Town loanee suffers injury in Blackpool's defeat to Wigan
The on-loan Huddersfield Town striker was substituted in the 22nd minute after being involved in a clash. Moments later, matters got worse for the Seasiders as Scott Smith claimed the deciding goal for the home.
After the match, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley shared more news on the injury to Rhodes- who has recently returned from a rib problem.
"He was disappointed and gutted, he didn’t want to come off, he’s just come back from an injury,” he said.
"It was an unfortunate incident, we seem to be picking up an injury per game at the moment, it was his knee. Hopefully we get some good news.
"We’ll assess him in the next 48 hours and fingers crossed it settles down and it’s not as bad as it looks. You know it has to be bad for Rhodesy to come off. Norbs (Ollie Norburn) has played with a patched up rib because he wanted to get out on the pitch and play. We’ve got a group of players that give their all, but unfortunately we’re suffering injuries that aren’t helpful.”