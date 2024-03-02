Jordan Gabriel

Blackpool fans have taken to social media to react to Neil Critchley’s latest starting XI for today’s game against Shrewsbury.

The Seasiders boss has made three changes, with James Husband, Hayden Coulson and Shayne Lavery replacing Jordan Gabriel, Callum Connolly and Kyle Joseph respectively for the game against the Shrews.

Top-scorer Jordan Rhodes is named on the bench – his first match-day involvement since the game against Charlton on January 27. However, it’s the decision to bench Gabriel that has attracted most attention.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter…

@SalisburyDan: Hamilton ahead of Gabriel…. Will Someone please make it make sense?

@T1205Charlie: No Gabriel. I actually hate life.

@IanBrookes3: Gabriel mom against Bolton and today dumped on the bench. I don't get Critchley’s thinking.

@T4ngerine4rmy: Gabriel has to start.

@GrahamButterw12: Seriously how can you drop Gabriel? it’s madness..Yet Hamilton starts, might as well play with 10 men.