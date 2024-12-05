Manager leaves Blackpool's League One rivals

A managerial change has taken place at Blackpool’s League One rivals.

The 49-year-old tendered his resignation, and leaves the club after more than three-years in the job. Brady were relegated to League Two by Blackpool, and spent two-years in the fourth tier before winning promotion.

His last act was overseeing a 2-0 defeat to Stevenage on Tuesday night. The Cobblers had been on a six-game winless streak in the league which includes a goalless draw at Bloomfield Road in mid-November.

At the time of his departure, Northampton find themselves in 21st in the league standings. They’re in the relegation zone on the virtue of goal difference, and have Peterborough United up next on Monday.

Jon Brady | Getty Images

Upon receiving Jon’s resignation yesterday, the Board of Directors have discussed matters and given the circumstances have agreed to accept," said Chairman Kelvin Thomas on the official club website.

"We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first team manager.

"I personally appreciated Jon's kind words earlier this week when he acknowledged how well supported he had been by the club, however we also all fully understand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision.

“We will now work with Jon and the LMA on his exit agreement.”

Former Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Ian Sampson will take on the role of interim manager. Sampson was manager of the club from 2009 to 2011.

Brady’s departure is the fifth managerial change of the season in the division. Blackpool aren’t due to play Northampton Town until March 22, and so a new manager will firmly be in place by the time the two sides meet again.