John Murphy proud and emotional as Blackpool take Chelsea to the wire in quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup

The young Seasiders bowed out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last night following a narrow 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Under-19s took the Premier League side right to the wire though and were arguably deserving of taking the game to extra-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it was, Chelsea’s edge in quality told as they saw out the win on home turf to set up a last-four tie against either Blackburn Rovers or Nottingham Forest.

Speaking of his pride after the game, Under-19s coach Murphy told The Gazette: “I think that’s the most common word that’s been said in the dressing room from all of the staff. The owner of the club has messaged to say he’s proud of us too.

“We wanted to give a good account of ourselves and we’ve more than done that in terms of the performance and the scoreline.

“It wasn’t like we scored two goals on the counter and only had two shots all evening. I think we had four or five other good attempts at goal.

John Murphy was proud of his players' efforts at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Sam Fielding

“They’ve obviously had possession, they’ve got good players so they moved it well and we knew they would play through us at times, that’s only natural.

“But we stayed patient in our shape and in terms of effort and attitude, in a game in a proper stadium against the best academy in the country with England players, it was a great effort from players, staff, everyone involved. It was an outstanding effort.

“We could have even scored at the death to take it to extra-time, but their 6ft 8ins goalkeeper has made a great save at the end. That’s what he’s there for, but it was a great effort from Jake Daniels.”

Daniels gave Blackpool a dream start when he dispatched Dannen Francis’ right-wing cross to send the travelling Seasiders berserk.

The home side would hit back with two goals to hold a 2-1 half-time lead, only for Luke Mariette to force an equaliser in the second-half when his pullback was deflected into the back of the net via a Chelsea defender.

The home side would ultimately win it from the penalty spot 20 minutes before time, before Pool’s right-back Jack Moore was shown a second yellow and sent his marching orders in stoppage-time.

Moore was visibly distraught as he joined his teammates and staff applauding the visiting supporters at the final whistle.

A healthy number of Pool fans made the trip to Stamford Bridge, many opting to stay in the capital after the first-team’s game against QPR on Wednesday night.

“It was brilliant some fans decided to stay over while others made the effort to come down on the bus on the day,” Murphy said.

“Again, that’s part and parcel of football. The fans go home and away and we’re very appreciative of them.

“We made sure the lads went over to clap them and they were made up. They were singing when we were winning and they were always encouraging us and that can only be good for the lads.

“We don’t really get that many fans at the league games, it’s usually just the parents watching. But we had fans of the club here, as well as parents, and they will go home proud.”

Murphy even had time to share a joke with the Pool fans as he attempted a version of Neil Critchley’s fist pump.

“I heard them singing my name and I went back to late 1990s and early 2000s mode for a second,” he said.

“I had my little celebration, but I never really celebrated much as a player. I was dead boring.

“I put a little fist up in a good way, and why not? We’ve lost, but we’re all happy and that just goes to show you what football can be. It was a great effort.

“There’s emotion as well. I just said to the players in the dressing room, I’ve got a lump in my throat and it’s these types of occasions that make you feel good.”