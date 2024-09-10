John Fleck has signed with League Two outfit Chesterfield. He was at Sheffield United at the start of the year. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Blackpool midfielder John Fleck has signed with League Two outfit Chesterfield.

It was revealed last week that Fleck was training with the Spireites following his departure from Blackburn Rovers. Fleck had been with Blackburn on a short-term deal, but ended up playing just once. He spoke to the Lancashire outfit about a return to Ewood Park but that transfer failed to materialise, and he has now dropped two divisions for his next move.

Manager Paul Cook had three spaces available in his squad after Chesterfield submitted their list to the EFL, and now Fleck will hope to put his injuries behind him, and get a consecutive run of games under his belt. His move to the SMH Group Stadium represents a drop from Premier League football at the start of last season to where he is today.

Chesterfield, who won promotion to the Football League after winning the National League title last season, are currently ninth, and sit just a point outside the play-offs. Fleck could make his debut against Port Vale when Chesterfield travel to Vale Park on Saturday, September 14.

The 33-year-old finds himself playing in League Two for the first time in his career. He began his career with Rangers, and was successful there, having won three Scottish Premiership titles, and one Scottish Cup. Fleck had a brief loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the 2011/12 season, making eight appearances in total for the Seasiders. In 2012, he would end up joining Coventry and spent four seasons there, racking up 182 appearances.

It was at Sheffield United where he was the most successful, having won promotion from League One, and in the Championship, winning three promotions in total with the Blades. Fleck made 278 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, but departed for Blackburn in February of this year.