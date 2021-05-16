Joe Nuttall returns to training with Blackpool after loan spell with Northampton Town comes to an end

The 24-year-old joined the Cobblers on loan at the beginning of the campaign but saw just 36 minutes of action, coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Hull City on September 26.

Nuttall arrived at Sixfields carrying what was originally believed to be a minor injury problem, but the issue required surgery after further investigation was undertaken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking back in October 2020, former Northampton boss Keith Curle said: "Joe has had to have an operation and he's returned to Blackpool for his rehabilitation protocol.

"I spoke to Joe just to see how the operation went and how he is and what he’s able to do physically, but also to have a quick chat on his mental health to make sure he's fit and well and in a good place.

"He came across very positively and had a good understanding of the procedure and why it was done.

“He's been given an exercise routine for his leg and he's got a check-up next week and then he'll be onto phase two of his rehabilitation, but he's in a good place mentally."

Joe Nuttall was at Bloomfield Road last weekend to watch Blackpool's final day win against Bristol Rovers

Nuttall endured a frustrating debut season at Bloomfield Road, scoring just two league goals after making the move from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Both strikes came against Ipswich Town, Nuttall netting in the 2-2 draw at Portman Road before heading a late winner in a 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

The former Manchester City youngster, who scored four goals in 33 games in total during the 2019/20 campaign, also netted in EFL Trophy ties against Morecambe and Scunthorpe United.

Nuttall watched Blackpool's final day victory against Bristol Rovers last weekend, as did Oliver Sarkic, who returned from his loan spell at Mansfield Town early back in April.

The 23-year-old made just four appearances for the Stags after moving to Field Mill during the January transfer window.

“Oli is injured," Neil Critchley told The Gazette.

"He came back from Mansfield with a hamstring injury, so he’s been back out on the grass doing some running.

“Joe has been back in training with the team as well, so they’re both part of the group and they’re with us. There’s no issue with either one of them.”

While Nuttall is back in training, the striker is unable to take part in the play-offs as he's not registered as part of the club's 25-man squad.

Elsewhere, Liam Feeney is also out on loan at Tranmere Rovers, who take on Morecambe in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Teddy Howe (Scunthorpe United) and Ben Garrity (Oldham Athletic) have both ended their loan stints, but Adi Yussuf remains on loan at Chesterfield who have yet to finish their season.