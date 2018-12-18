Joe Dodoo says Blackpool don't need Arsenal incentive to win FA Cup replay

Joe Dodoo insists getting back to winning ways is the only incentive Blackpool need to beat Solihull Moors in their FA Cup replay tonight.

The Seasiders head into their second-round rematch knowing a win against the National League outfit would set up a televised home clash with Arsenal on January 5.

But striker Dodoo believes the Blackpool players can’t afford to look too far ahead and should instead concentrate on righting the wrongs of Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 league defeat at Oxford United.

“There are extra incentives to win but we don’t think about that,” the 23-year-old said. “As players you go into every game looking to win.

“It doesn’t matter about all the other stuff – you have to win first.

“If you don’t win, the other things don’t come into play. Winning comes first and incentives come second.

“We treat every game the same regardless of whether we’re playing Arsenal, Man United or Chelsea. You have to perform and win the game.

“The FA Cup is always special and anything can happen. We know what we’ve got to do.

“We’ve got to go out there and execute the plan. I think we have an extra edge after losing at the weekend.

“Of course you don’t want to lose any game. You treat every game as an important one.

“It’s important you get on the right track in the next game, then obviously you try to go on a run of winning games.

“We’ve had experience of this before and we’ve bounced back, so I’m sure we’ll do that.

“If you win a cup game you carry that on into the league.It’s the same in reverse as well, so every game is the same for us.”

Blackpool were fortunate to hold on for a 0-0 draw in the original clash at Solihull last month, but they will be hoping home advantage will help swing the tie in their favour.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport and Dodoo knows full well those neutrals watching at home will want to see a cup upset.

“It’s normal, that’s what people like the most – the underdog to try and come through,” the forward added.

“But it’s important for us to stay professional and try to get the job done as quickly as possible.

“They will think they have a chance, so it’s up to us to go out there and stop that.

“I think we have to go out early, be sharp and be on the front foot. We have to try to put the game away as early as possible.”