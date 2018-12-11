Jay Spearing reveals one of Gary Bowyer's final acts as Blackpool manager

Jay Spearing has revealed one of Gary Bowyer’s final acts as Blackpool manager was to sit down his players in pre-season and ask them where the Seasiders should aim to finish this season.

Bowyer, who shocked many by resigning just one game into the new season, arranged for Blackpool’s analyst Nathan Salmon to film every member of the squad on their own.

There each player was asked three questions, the final one quizzing them on what the club’s objectives should be for the coming campaign.

This has been revealed by Spearing who, speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire on Monday, insights the Seasiders have what it takes to reach the top six.

He said: “That was Gary Bowyer before he left, he made us all go in with the analyst and he asked everyone the same three questions.

“The last one was: where do you want to be and where do you want the team to go this season?

“He then made a video of everyone’s reactions and I think every single person in there said we want to build on last year and be in and around the play-offs.

“We finished 12th last season which we were actually a bit disappointed about with the squad we had.

“But we feel as though we’ve got a good squad now. There are players who aren’t playing at the minute who can come in and make a difference and we’re all fighting for that top six.”

When asked if he was one of the players to say Blackpool are capable of finishing in the top six, Spearing added: “100 per cent. I never signed to fight for mid-table places, I want to get promotion.

“I obviously had a great time winning promotion with Bolton and I want to feel that feeling again with this set of lads and look back on my career when I’m done and think ‘I’ve done well’.

“So I’m going to work as hard as I can to finish in the top six.”

Spearing, who signed for Blackpool on a short-term deal in October 2017, extended his contract during the summer.

The 30-year-old says it was Bowyer who was the key factor in him signing a fresh two-year deal with the Seasiders.

“He was a massive part of it,” Spearing said. “I waited all summer to see what he was doing as he was travelling around Japan I believe, so I couldn’t get hold of him.

“He came back and he said I’m here to stay and then I said ‘right, where do I sign?’ I then signed a week later.

“After one game he left. But it’s not just me, there’s probably another 10 or 11 lads in that dressing room who signed for him, including new players and old players who were out of contract.

“It was a big thing which we didn’t expect. I remember getting the phone call when he said ‘I’ve had to go’, I thought it was a wind-up but it wasn’t.

“But the lads have knuckled down together and we just want to play football.

“Every week we put up with things that a lot of people don’t see but we’re a great set of lads, we crack on and we just want to win three points at the weekend.”