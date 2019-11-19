Jay Spearing: Blackpool's plan came together against Wimbledon

Blackpool’s 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday was the product of careful planning, says captain Jay Spearing.

Armand Gnanduillet scored both goals at Bloomfield Road but Spearing played a vital role in the engine room.

The skipper revealed that manager Simon Grayson had given his side detailed information about Wimbledon’s form and likely approach, helping the Seasiders to go about their business successfully.

Spearing said: “Before the game we looked at their last five games. They’ve been to some good places and picked up some good results.

“We knew that if we brought some form from last week into the game we could cause them problems.

“From the get-go we put our marker on the game and picked up a thoroughly deserved win.

“We had to be patient because we knew the shape they’d play, that they would retreat into a flat back-five after they lost the ball.

“We knew they would look to shut up shop and remain compact, so we knew we’d have to be patient and keep building because our chances would come.

“We passed the ball well, wore them down in the end and got the two goals we deserved.

“The big man (Gnanduillet) is lethal in the box and his first goal is a fantastic finish.

“But all the lads have been grafting away and the lads at the back put in a fantastic defensive performance.”

The win was Blackpool’s fourth in succession and the captain believes the team have regained their fighting spirit.

Spearing added: “Sometimes when you get the first goal you sit back and let them come on to you, but I don’t feel we did that on Saturday.

“We cracked on, kept going and kept trying to run them into the ground.

“The lads have worked hard on pressing and getting it right to put them under pressure, and we wanted that second goal to kill the game.

“We also wanted that clean sheet and I thought the back three were outstanding, putting their bodies on the line.

“We said a few weeks ago that if we play with fight and desire we can cause any team problems.

“Nathan (Delfouneso) showed that fight and desire to fight for that ball and not give it up.

“We lost that a little bit earlier in the season. We lost that fight – the desire to win balls back and claim second balls.

“But that’s come back into our game massively and we’re getting the rewards now.”