A teenage Blackpool footballer is impressing his current club boss - and has been given a glowing verdict by his loan club.

Warrington Rylands manager Neil Reynolds believes that Blackpool teenager Jake Daniels has a big future in the game, and believes he is a 'special' talent.

The 19-year-old was on target for Warrington in their 4-0 win over Ossett United in the FA Trophy at the weekend, scoring his first goal for the club. Daniels is currently involved in a relegation battle with Warrington who are fourth from bottom. They're two points adrift of safety, and face Basford United next.

Daniels joined the Northern Premier League side initially on a one month’s loan deal, but that has been extended for another three months. He will remain at Gorsey Lane until at least the New Year.

Warrington is the third loan club of Daniels’ career having also played for Bamber Bridge and Bradford Park Avenue. Daniels is trying to carve out a career in the senior game, having been prolific for the under-18s team in the 2020/21 season.

“We’ve extended Jake’s deal for another three months,” said Reynolds to the Warrington Guardian.

“Jake’s a special talent and he was a little frustrated with his first two or three games, but maybe that was getting to know our system and whether or not he was going to get his loan extended.

“But you can see in the last couple of performances in particular he glides over the ground, he gets in one-on-one situations, he got his goal on Saturday and was man of the match.

“He’s going to have a big future in the game and what we’re doing at the minute is helping him on his journey, and he’s helping us in return. I just love working with him.”

Daniels is under contract at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2025. He was given a one-year contact extension earlier this year, and was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.