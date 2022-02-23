ITV replaces Quest as the new home of EFL highlights from the start of next season

The broadcaster will show highlights of the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as action from the Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy.

A comprehensive round-up of the day's action from across the EFL will be screened on Saturday nights at 9pm on ITV4, with a repeat shown on ITV's main channel later in the evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of midweek fixtures, where a full round has taken place, will also be broadcast on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Their coverage will also include the play-off semi finals and finals, as well as a programme for each round of the Carabao Cup.

EFL highlights are currently shown on Quest, which has proven to be a popular hit with supporters. But their four-year contract comes to an end at the end of the current campaign.

ITV has now entered into a two-year partnership with the EFL.

EFL highlights will be shown on ITV from next season

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “With 1,891 matches played across the season, it’s crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.

“As an experienced major broadcaster with a comprehensive sports portfolio, ITV’s commitment to high quality coverage will showcase the breadth and depth of our competitions to football supporters all over the country.”

ITV already boasts a portfolio of sport that includes live coverage of England men’s and women’s football teams, the FA Cup, Six Nations, Rugby World Cup, Premiership Rugby, horse racing and Tour de France.

ITV’s director of sport Niall Sloane added: "This deal brings viewers free to air coverage of one of the most unpredictable divisions we have in the Sky Bet Championship, the best of the action from Sky Bet League One and League Two alongside the exciting midweek competitions in the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy.

“By offering highlights across our platforms, via our channels and on demand on ITV Hub, we hope football fans will enjoy our EFL shows from next season."