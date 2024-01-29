'It's still in the back of our minds:' Blackpool play-off winner shares belief the Seasiders can replicate past success
The centre back was part of the last Seasiders squad that won promotion to the Championship, and was an unused substitute in the 2020/21 League One play-off final victory over Lincoln City.
Ekpiteta admits the current group of players at Bloomfield Road are still learning and adapting, but states there is a belief that they can replicate the club’s past achievements this May, despite currently being outside of the top six.
“We did it a couple of seasons ago, so it’s still in the back of our minds,” he said.
"A lot of us that won the play-offs are still here now, so we’ve got that belief we can do it again. We try not to speak about it too much, but it’s still in the back of our minds. We need to keep going in the same manner that we’ve started this year, hopefully getting more wins home and away. As the season has gone on we’ve got better as a team, and that’s all we can keep doing.
“I wouldn’t say we’re happy at the moment, because we’re still underachieving slightly. The positive is we’re still close, and in and around it. There’s still enough games to get points, so we will take where we are. A lot of teams put in that bit extra against us which makes it tough.
“We’re still learning, it’s a new formation and a new system, with new players. It’s different but it’s good.”