'It's perfect:' Blackpool faithful react to Steve Bruce's first team as Seasiders boss

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Sep 2024, 14:16 GMT
Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on Steve Bruce’s first team selection.

The Seasiders take on Exeter City at Bloomfield Road, as they search for their first win of the League One season.

Bruce has opted to go with Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal, while Deadline Day signing Odel Offiah comes into the defence for his debut.

Meanwhile, the new Blackpool boss has gone with Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph up front, while it appears Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton will both occupy the wide positions in a possible 4-4-2 formation.

Reacting to the team news, one fan wrote: “I like this a lot.”

Another agreed: “Omg, it’s perfect.”

A third added: “I like this team. Maybe would have gone for (Hayden) Coulson over (CJ) Hamilton but overall quite balanced, and good up top with the Joseph, Ballard, combo.”

A fourth stated: “I’m absolutely happy with that, get into em lads!”

Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.

Related topics:Steve BruceLeague One

