Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on Steve Bruce’s first team selection.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders take on Exeter City at Bloomfield Road, as they search for their first win of the League One season.

Bruce has opted to go with Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal, while Deadline Day signing Odel Offiah comes into the defence for his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the new Blackpool boss has gone with Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph up front, while it appears Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton will both occupy the wide positions in a possible 4-4-2 formation.

Reacting to the team news, one fan wrote: “I like this a lot.”

Another agreed: “Omg, it’s perfect.”

A third added: “I like this team. Maybe would have gone for (Hayden) Coulson over (CJ) Hamilton but overall quite balanced, and good up top with the Joseph, Ballard, combo.”

A fourth stated: “I’m absolutely happy with that, get into em lads!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the full starting XI: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter Ollie Norburn, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Hayden Coulson, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.