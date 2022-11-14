'It's not what I do': Michael Appleton insists it's not the time for panic despite Blackpool slipping into bottom three
Michael Appleton insists there will be no panicking from him despite his Blackpool side slipping into the bottom three.
The Seasiders came out on the wrong side of a six-pointer on Saturday as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.
Pool squandered a one-goal lead to lose for the fourth time in succession having had to play with 10 men for 73 minutes.
That came after Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red card for a foul on Charlie Wyke as the last man.
Managerless Wigan, who sacked former Seasider Leam Richardson last week, capitalised on their man advantage by scoring twice in the second-half, the first via James McClean’s corner which trickled all the way in before another ex-Pool man in Curtis Tilt headed home a last-gasp winner.
The result means Blackpool, who have lost nine of their last 15 games, will spend the one-month World Cup break inside the Championship’s relegation zone.
When asked if there’s any panic, Appleton told The Gazette: “No, I don’t panic. It’s not what I do. I’ve been here before.
“As long as I see the players do what they did against Wigan in terms of putting a shift in, if we can add a little bit more quality in terms of the players who have been missing through injuries, suspension, illness and so on, we will be fine.”
Blackpool’s players will now be given a much-needed period of rest following a hectic recent schedule which has seen them play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday for the majority of weeks.
But they will soon return to training in preparation for the home game against Birmingham City on December 10, while a trip away to Spain for a winter training camp is also scheduled in the diary.
When asked if Blackpool’s poor form will change his side’s plans for the World Cup break, Appleton said: “No, not at all.
“I can’t fault anything from the players, I thought they were magnificent to the man (against Wigan).
“It’s difficult to be critical when you’ve played with 10 men for 83 minutes when you consider the stoppage time.”