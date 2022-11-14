'It's not what I do': Michael Appleton insists it's not the time for panic despite Blackpool slipping into bottom three

Pool squandered a one-goal lead to lose for the fourth time in succession having had to play with 10 men for 73 minutes.

That came after Marvin Ekpiteta was shown a straight red card for a foul on Charlie Wyke as the last man.

Managerless Wigan, who sacked former Seasider Leam Richardson last week, capitalised on their man advantage by scoring twice in the second-half, the first via James McClean’s corner which trickled all the way in before another ex-Pool man in Curtis Tilt headed home a last-gasp winner.

The result means Blackpool, who have lost nine of their last 15 games, will spend the one-month World Cup break inside the Championship’s relegation zone.

When asked if there’s any panic, Appleton told The Gazette: “No, I don’t panic. It’s not what I do. I’ve been here before.

Michael Appleton's side suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at Wigan on Saturday

“As long as I see the players do what they did against Wigan in terms of putting a shift in, if we can add a little bit more quality in terms of the players who have been missing through injuries, suspension, illness and so on, we will be fine.”

Blackpool’s players will now be given a much-needed period of rest following a hectic recent schedule which has seen them play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday for the majority of weeks.

But they will soon return to training in preparation for the home game against Birmingham City on December 10, while a trip away to Spain for a winter training camp is also scheduled in the diary.

When asked if Blackpool’s poor form will change his side’s plans for the World Cup break, Appleton said: “No, not at all.

“I can’t fault anything from the players, I thought they were magnificent to the man (against Wigan).