'It's miles over the line': EFL pundits discuss moment of controversy during Blackpool's draw against QPR

Kenny Dougall's sixth-minute header was wrongly ruled out for offside after the linesman adjudged Gary Madine had got a touch on the line.

But replays show the ball was well over the line before Madine made contact.

After a period of deliberation with referee Joshua Smith and his assistant, the goal was chalked off.

Further salt was rubbed into Blackpool's wound when Chris Willock gave QPR the lead in spectacular fashion midway through the first-half.

But the Seasiders hit back at the start of the second-half when Madine slotted home from the penalty spot after the goalkeeper had brought down Jordan Gabriel in the box.

But addressing the main topic of discussion on EFL highlights show Quest last night, the decision to rule out Blackpool's early goal, Morrison said: "You can see the linesman makes the decision.

The ball is already over the line before Gary Madine gets a touch

"But when you slow it down...obviously he's seen it at real pace so we can't criticise him too much.

"Gary Madine is offside, but when the header comes in it's miles over the line.

"You can see the linesman has got bodies in front of him, so it's hard. But he's put his flag up straight away, but where's the referee?"

When presenter Colin Murray asks if the linesman has "guessed a bit", Morrison replies: "He has guessed, of course he's guessed.

"Look at how many bodies are in front of him. He can't see that ball. But the ball is miles over the line."

The Seasiders could quite easily have been awarded another penalty in the first-half, when Gabriel was swiped out by Moses Odubajo.

"He definitely catches Gabriel," Morrison said.

"Watch Odubajo's knee, but then Gabriel kind of pulls him down. But for me I would have given a penalty and you can understand why Neil Critchley is disappointed.

"But it could have gone either way and it obviously went in QPR's favour.

"Gary Madine, who I played with, gets Blackpool's a point but they will be disappointed with the refereeing decisions."