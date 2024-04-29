'It's an important summer:' Blackpool rebuild to spell the end for some in Tangerine as new cycle set to begin

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders missed out on a place in the play-offs following their 3-2 defeat to Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Results elsewhere had gone their way, following dropped points from both Barnsley and Lincoln City, but they were unable to capitalise on the situation and expand their recent four game winning run.

A number of players are out of contract at Bloomfield Road at the end of June, with Shayne Lavery, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue and Callum Connolly among those coming to the end of the current deals.

Critchley admits some individuals might’ve featured in Tangerine for the final time, as the club looks to rebuild heading into next season.

"I think we face an important summer,” he said.

"If you look at the players who we inherited or signed three or four years ago when I first came, then the natural cycle of that squad is coming to an end, so it’s a chance for us to refresh and move forward.

"It’s a really pivotal summer for us. We have to decide how we are going to do that because that determines the decisions you make in terms of the players you try to bring in. We’re trying to build another squad that’ll lead the club forward for another two years.

"It’s an important window, but each one is important. We’ve been discussing different scenarios and the what ifs. We know what we need to do but the competition for good players is fierce- we’ll be in there fighting. If we want to improve on this season, then we’ve got some important decisions to make because we want to move this club forward on and off the pitch.

