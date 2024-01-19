'It's a volatile industry' states Blackpool boss- with out on loan man required to prove himself to new manager following Troy Deeney's Forest Green Rovers exit
Despite only being in charge for a short amount of time, the former Birmingham City striker had already brought in a number of new signings. This includes Blackpool’s Dom Thompson, who has made the move to the New Lawn on loan for the remainder of the season.
Following his arrival in Gloucestershire last week, the wing-back told the club media that Deeney had been one of the “biggest influences” behind him joining Forest Green. Meanwhile, he also had the faith of his new boss- with the 35-year-old describing the ex-Arsenal youngster as “Championship quality.”
Thompson was handed his debut against Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon, but the 2-0 defeat proved to be his only game under the former Watford captain.
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley states the 23-year-old will now have to impress whoever comes in to replace Deeney.
"The situation has changed for him, and that’s the industry unfortunately,” he said.
"Things can happen so quickly. It’s a very volatile industry that we work in. Players have to prove themselves all of the time- Rob Apter had that situation at Tranmere earlier in the season, but he’s gone on to prove himself, so Dominic will have to do the same himself.
"He will crack on and be fine. He’s got belief in himself and I’m sure when the new manager comes in, he’ll be eager to impress. He started last week, so he’s in the team, and hopefully he’ll stay there.”