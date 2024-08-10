Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will be hoping to overcome one of their major problems from last season.

The Seasiders held the fourth best home record in League One during the 2023/24 campaign, but only managed seven wins on the road in total.

A number of their defeats away from Bloomfield Road came against teams in the bottom half of the table, which ultimately cost them a place in the play-offs.

Ahead of their opening League One game away to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium (K.O. 5.30pm), Blackpool boss isn’t concerned by his side’s past problems.

“It’s a new season, it’s a new start,” he said.

“It could be the other way around, we could have a fantastic away record and the home record might not be as good.

“We plan and prepare for every game, and go with what we think is the right team. We play to try to win.

“It just so happened it was the away form against the teams near the bottom that let us down.

“I don’t make a deal of it, I’ve not mentioned the away record to the players once this year, we’ve got a new group. We just try to be ourselves, and concentrate on being the best version of us.

“Who's to say Crawley will be near the bottom, we’ve not kicked a ball yet, experts and bookies might get it wrong.”