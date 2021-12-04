'It's a great day': Luton Town boss Nathan Jones delighted to dampen Blackpool's 'euphoria'

Blackpool’s troubles in front of goal continued as they succumbed to a second straight defeat.

The Seasiders failed to find the back of the net for the third game running as the Hatters took the points with a goal in either half, before adding a third late on.

Critchley’s side squandered three good chances in the opening 45 minutes, only to be punished by Sonny Bradley’s header on the stroke of half-time.

Elijah Adebayo doubled the visitor’s lead shortly after the interval, but Pool still had their chances to get back in the game following a barrage of second-half pressure. But their end product was found wanting once again.

Their misery was compounded in stoppage time when the visitors added a third through the lively Jordan Clark.

The Seasiders, who are winless in their last six, have only managed to score twice during that barren run.

The Hatters, meanwhile, were left to celebrate their first win in five thanks to some clinical finishing.

Speaking post-match, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: "We were outstanding today.

"We defended the box superbly well. Apart from a few shots and a few scrambles, I thought we were comfortable in the first-half.

"Ironically, everything we worked on we had to do today in terms of defending, being compact, blocking shots and so on.

"It's been apocalyptic since we've been up here with the wind and the rain, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.

"This is a tough place to come. They've beaten Blackburn here, they should have beaten QPR, so it's tough with the way they play.

"But tactically we were spot on in terms of our pressing because we limited them to very little.

"In fairness, we could have scored more if we showed a bit more composure. But to come away here and win 3-0 with the conditions, with the euphoria and momentum they have from coming up, it's a great day."