'It was perfect really': Jake Beesley reflects on a dream first start for Blackpool in Birmingham City rout

After seeing just eight minutes of action since signing during the January transfer window, the striker was finally thrown in for Easter Monday’s game against Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old repaid Neil Critchley’s faith, scoring twice in the Seasiders’ 6-1 thrashing of Lee Bowyer’s sorry side.

It almost got even better for the former Rochdale man, who was denied a dream hat-trick when he hit the post with a late header.

But that didn’t take any gloss away from a memorable first outing for the forward, who has had to remain patient for game time.

“I’m really delighted, it was a perfect first start really,” Beesley said.

“You know when CJ Hamilton is on the ball he can make things happen, he’s electric. When I saw him get on the outside of the defender I just thought ‘I need to get in the box here’. He’s put in a great ball and thankfully I was there to tap it in.

Beesley is mobbed by Shayne Lavery after scoring his first Blackpool goal

“For the second one, when I saw Callum (Connolly) swivel on his shot I knew I had to be in the right position to read where it was going to go if the keeper saved it. It landed to me perfectly and I just tapped it in again.

“It would have been lovely had I got the third, but unfortunately I hit the post with my header. I think Jerry could have actually headed it in but he left it because he wanted me to get my hat-trick.”

Beesley even joked he’s already managed to score more goals for Blackpool than his Dad Paul, who turned out for the club during the 1999/00 season.

A defender, he failed to find the back of the net during his 18 appearances with the Seasiders.

Watching on from the terraces on Monday, Paul will have undoubtedly been proud to see his son bag a brace for his new club.

Jake joked: “I’m just going to go up and see him now and ask him, but that’s one up on him already isn’t it?”

Beesley has had to bide his time since arriving from Spotland in January, but his chances of game time have not been helped by Gary Madine’s excellent form.

Nevertheless, the striker has stuck at it in training and remained patient for his chance to shine.

“The lads have been really good since I’ve been here. They’ve deserved to play,” he said.

“I’ve just been waiting in the wings really, trying to improve in training and trying to impress. Thankfully I’ve got my chance and reaped my reward.

“The lads have been really good. I think you could see all the lads were buzzing for me after I scored, they all came over. It’s a great feeling your colleagues are just as happy for you as you are.”

Beesley will now be hoping to earn more game time during Blackpool’s final four games of the season, starting with Saturday’s trip to Kenilworth Road.