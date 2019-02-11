'It's a remarkable achievement': Sunderland boss Jack Ross on Blackpool's play-off challenge

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has described Blackpool’s play-off challenge as “remarkable” given everything the players and staff at Bloomfield Road have to put up with away from the pitch.

READ MORE: Super saver Mark Howard's spot of heroism for Blackpool against Walsall

Sunderland boss Jack Ross

The Black Cats welcome the Seasiders to the Stadium of Light tonight with Pool knowing a win will cut the gap to the top six to just a single point.

Sunderland were 1-0 winners at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day but Blackpool were well in the game and Ross knows his side will have to be at their best to pick up three points to bolster their own promotion hopes.

He said: “We spoke of different challenges at different clubs and I know there’s certainly some there that have been going on for a while now, so I think for them to continue to challenge for a play-off spot is a remarkable achievement.

“For us the game there was a difficult one for us. They were good and I expect no difference on Tuesday.

“But every game this season for us has been challenging in its own way but i do think if we do what we do well we will win and it’s just encouraging the players to do that.”