'It's a fair result': Simon Grayson on Blackpool's last-gasp draw at Accrington

Blackpool thought his side just about did enough to merit a point in their 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley.

The Seasiders looked to be heading for their third defeat in just four games when Curtis Tilt scored a first-half own goal.

But Matty Virtue struck in second-half stoppage time to steal a point for Grayson's under-par Seasiders.

“I think it’s a fair result over the course of the game," the Pool boss said.

“I think first half we created some decent chances but we weren’t ruthless enough and we didn’t show enough conviction.

“We got into some good positions but never really capitalised on them.

“Jak Alnwick makes a great save to keep us in the game but I thought we played alright.

“We changed the system a few times and we were chasing the game late on and we managed to get something out of it.

“Overall I think it’s a fair result.”

Grayson says Virtue's late goal just demonstrates how the fine margins can make a huge difference.

“That’s just part and parcel of football," he added.

“Even the other night at Doncaster, it’s 0-0 and they might have gone down the other end and scored in the last minute which would have made it three straight defeats for us.

“But we’ve kept going today right until the very end which is good and we showed a lot of spirit about us.

“Matty I thought was quite impressive today and he got into some good positions.

“His shot could have hit the post and come back out on another day but thankfully it goes in.”