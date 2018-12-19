'It's a colossal error': Solihull boss Tim Flowers rues refereeing decision in FA Cup defeat to Blackpool

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers rued the decision of referee Andy Haines to award Blackpool a penalty kick in extra-time of their 3-2 defeat to Blackpool last night.

The National League side exited the competition after Jay Spearing dispatched his spot kick in the 105th minute of last night's second round tie.

It was the second controversial penalty of the night, after Solihull themselves had benefitted from a dubious decision when Spearing was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the area, despite appearing to win the ball clearly.

But, speaking post-match, a devastated Flowers questioned the referee's call to award Blackpool a penalty, which came after Armand Gnanduillet was felled inside the box.

"I asked the ref afterwards 'are you 100 per cent sure it was a penalty'? He said 'I am' so I said 'fine'," Flowers said.

"I have seen it now and it's not a penalty kick. It's a colossal error because it's cost us a fortune. Such is life.

"I thought we were sensational for the whole piece. It was an incredible turnaround. We looked like we were going to win.

"I just thought we were wonderful. I'm proud as punch of them. To lose with a penalty decision like that was hard to take. It is what it is."